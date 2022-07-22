The 68th National Film Awards is being held today (July 22, 2022) at National Award Centre, New Delhi. Indian Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur took to Twitter to announce that 68th National Film Awards selection has been handed over by the jury members to the ministry.

The first award announced was - Most Film Friendly State Award, which was given to Madya Pradesh.

Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior (Producer: Ashutosh Gowariker Productions Pvt. Ltd; Director: Mridul Toolsidass)

Child Actor Varun Buddhadeb gets a special jury mention for the film Toolsidas Junior.

Toolsidas Junior is directed by Mridul Mahendra Toolsidas. The sports drama film is based against the backdrop of snooker and traces the real life story of the director. It unravels the emotional story of his childhood bond with his father.

Best Actor: Ajay Devgn (Shared) for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The award was shared by Suriya for Soorarai Pottru.

Award For Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (Producer: Ajay Devgn Films)

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is historical action film, co-written and directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Ajay Devgn under T-Series Films and Ajay Devgn FFilms. The film traces the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, played by Ajay Devgn. Saif Ali Khan (as Udaybhan Singh Rathore- Aurangzeb's royal guard who later became the Fort Keeper of Kondhana), Kajol (Savitri Bai Malusare- Tanaji's wife and Rayaba's mother) and Sharad Kelkar (as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) were also a part of the film.