National Film Awards 2022 Complete Winners List: Ajay Devgn And Suriya Win Big

The ceremony of the prestigious 68th National Film Awards is held in New Delhi today (July 22, 2022), and we are excited to see who all will be felicitated with the National Award. This year, over 300 feature films and 150 non-feature films are competing for the awards in fifty categories. The films are in thirty different languages.

Actor Ajay Devgn and Suriya shared the Best Actor awards for their films Tanhaji :The Unsung Warrior and Soorarai Pottru, respectively, and as netizens had expected, actress Aparrna Balamurali won the Best Actress award for Soorarai Pottru.