National Film Awards 2022 Complete Winners List: Ajay Devgn And Suriya Win Big

The ceremony of the prestigious 68th National Film Awards is held in New Delhi today (July 22, 2022), and we are excited to see who all will be felicitated with the National Award. This year, over 300 feature films and 150 non-feature films are competing for the awards in fifty categories. The films are in thirty different languages.
Actor Ajay Devgn and Suriya shared the Best Actor awards for their films Tanhaji :The Unsung Warrior and Soorarai Pottru, respectively, and as netizens had expected, actress Aparrna Balamurali won the Best Actress award for Soorarai Pottru.
Best Actress: Aparrna Balamurali (Soorarai Pottru, Tamil)
Best Actor: Suriya (Soorarai Pottru, Tamil) & Ajay Devgn (Tanhaji :The Unsung Warrior, Hindi)
Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) Screenplay writer: Shalini Usha Nair & Sudha Kongara
Mandela (Tamil); Dialogue Writer: Madonne Ashwin
Best Cinematography: Avijatrik (The Wanderlust of Apu) (Bengali); Cameraman: Supratim Bhol
Best Female Playback Singer: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam); Singer: Nanchamma
Best Male Playback Singer: Mi Vasantrao (I Am Vasantrao) (Marathi); Singer: Rahul Deshpande
Best Child Artist: Tak-Tak (Marathi); Child Artist: Anish Mangesh Gosavi
Sumi (Marathi); Child Artist : Akanksha Pingle &Divyesh Indulkar
Best Supporting Actress: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum (Tamil); Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli
Best Supporting Actor: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam); Supporting Actor: Biju Menon
FEATURE FILMS AWARDS
Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo
Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum
Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazcha Nishchayam
Best Marathi Film: Gostha Eka Paithanichi
Best Kannada Film: Dollu
Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior
Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik
Best Assamese Film: Bridge
Best Action Direction Award: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Choreography: Natyam (Telugu)
Best Lyrics: Saina (Hindi)
Best Music Direction: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Telugu) - Music Director (Songs): Thaman S
Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) - Music Director (Background Score): GV Prakash Kumar
Best Make-up Artist: Natyam ( Dance)(Telugu); Make-up Artist: TV Rambabu
Best Costume Designer: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior(Hindi); Costume Designer: Nachiket Barve & Mahesh Sherla
Best Production Design: Kappela (Chapel) (Malayalam); Production Designer: Anees Nadodi
Best Editing: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum(Tamil); Editor: Sreekar Prasad
Best Audiography: Dollu (Kannada); Location Sound Recordist (for sync sound films only): Jobin Jayan
Mi Vasantrao (I Am Vasantrao) (Marathi); Sound Designer : Anmol Bhave
Malik (Malayalam); Re- recordist of the final mixed track: Vishnu Govind & Sree Sankar
Best Tulu Film: Jeetige
Best Dimasa Film: Semkhor
Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi
Special mentions: Vaanku (Malayalam), June (Marathi), Avwanchhit (Marathi) and Godakaath (Marathi), Toolsidas Junior (Hindi)
NON-FEATURE FILMS
Best Narration/Voice Over: Rhapsody Of Rains- Monsoons of Kerala (English) Shobha Tharoor Sreenivasan
Best Music Direction: 1232 Kms: Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar (Hindi) Vishal Bhardwaj
Best Editing: Borderlands (Bengali, Nepali Manipuri, Hindi & Punjab) Anandi Athaley
Best On Location Sound Recordist: Jadui Jangal (Hindi) Sandeep Bhati & Pradeep Lekhwar
Best Audiography: Pearl Of The Desert (Rajasthani) Ajit Singh Rathore
Best Cinematography: Shabdikkunna Kalappa (Talking Pillow) (Malayalam) Nikhil S Praveen
Best Direction: Oh That's Bhanu (English, Tamil, Malayalam & Hindi) RV Ramani
Best Film On Family Values: Kumkumarchan (Worship Of The Goddess) (Marathi)
Best Short Fiction Film: Kachichinithu (The Boy With A Gun) (Karbi)
Special Jury Award: Admitted (Hindi & English)
Best Investigative Film: The Saviour: Brig.Pritam Singh (Punjabi)
Best Exploration Film: Wheeling The Ball (English & Hindi)
Best Educational Film: Dreaming Of Words (Malayalam)
Best Film On Social Issues (Shared)
Justice Delayed But Delivered (Hindi)
Three Sisters (Bengali)
Best Environment Film: Manah Aru Manuh (Manus And People) (Assamese)
Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges (English)
Best Science And Technology Films: On The Brink Season 2- Bats (English)
Best Arts & Culture Film: Naadada Navaneeta DR PT Venkateshkumar (Kannada)
Best Biographical Film: Pabung Syam (Manipuri)
Best Ethnographic Film: Mandal ke Bol (Hindi)
Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Pariah (Marathi and Hindi)
Best Non-Feature Film: Testimony of Ana
Most Film Friendly State Award: Madhya Pradesh
Best Book On Cinema: The Longest Kiss
