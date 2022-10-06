Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is one of the star kids who enjoys a massive fan following without stepping into B-Town. The young starlet is quite active on social media and is known for her strong views on women empowerment. And now, Navya is making the headlines as she was seen speaking on women's health at an event wherein she was accompanied by Amitabh Bachchan. The diva also emphasised that discussing menstruation at a public event in the presence of her grandfather is indeed a sign of process.
Navya Naveli Nanda on discussing menstruation with grandfather Amitabh Bachchan: It is a sign of progress
During an NDTV event, Amitabh Bachchan shared his views about it and asserted that he considers menstruation as a 'sign of creation'. Navya added to this by saying, "As he mentioned, it's a sign of life. That's not something that we should be ashamed of, or shy away from. Menstruation has been a taboo for a long time, but there has been progress. I'm sitting on stage today with my grandfather and talking about periods, and that itself is a sign of progress. The fact that we are sitting on a platform today with many people watching us and having an open conversation about menstruation itself shows that we have progressed, not just as women but as a country."
Furthermore, Navya also mentioned it is important for women to feel comfortable about their bodies and help to make menstruation a destigmatized conversation.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Navya recently emerged as a young entrepreneur by launching her first podcast titled, "What the Hell Navya?" wherein she was seen discussing different subjects with her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda and grandmother Jaya Bachchan.
