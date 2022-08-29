Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently took the internet by storm with his jaw-dropping first look from his upcoming film Haddi. It featured him sporting a grey shimmering gown with long locks and striking a pose while sitting on a chair. The actor essays a dual role in this film, one of which is that of a transwoman named Haddi.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, the Kick actor revealed that his daughter was upset when she saw him dressed like a woman for the first time. However, things are fine now as she realised that it was just for a role.

Nawazuddin shared that after taking up this role, he has huge respect for actresses who go through this process on a daily basis.

"Itna saara taam jhaam hota hai. Hair, make-up, kapde, nails... pura sansar leke chalna padta hai. Now I know why an actress may take longer than her male counterpart to get out of her vanity van. It's absolutely justified. I will have more patience now," the tabloid quoted im as saying.

He further said that if he plays a female character, he will need to think like a woman and that's his test as an actor.

Nawazuddin added, "What do women think? What do they want? An actor's job is to get into the head of the character he plays. Your perception, outlook towards life as a woman is bound to be different and that is the most difficult part about Haddi for me. Ek aurat ke nazariyese duniya dekhni hogi. The film is not about costumes and gestures. The process is more internal."

Helmed by debutante filmmaker Akshat Ajay Sharma, Haddi is a revenge drama which will be shot in areas around western Uttar Pradesh. The film is slated to release in 2023.