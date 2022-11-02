Neena Gupta Celebrates Daughter Masaba’s Birthday By Sharing A Throwback Pic

The bond between Neena Gupta and her daughter Masaba Gupta is one of the most talked about relationships in the entertainment industry. The mother-daughter duo is known for their quirky equation and they even appeared in a series that demonstrates that bond. On Wednesday, on the occasion of Masaba's 33rd birthday, Neena Gupta shares a childhood pic of the celebrated fashion designer that displays that adorable connection in full swing.

Neena shared a photo on Instagram where she is holding baby Masaba close to her while looking at the camera. The caption said, "Happy Birthday my jaan ki tukdi (two heart emojis)." Many celebs and netizens wished Masaba on her birthday. Gajraj Rao wrote, "Happy Birthday MG(bouquet emoji) " while Archana Puran Singh wrote, "Happppyyyyyyyy birthday Masaba(heart emoji)."

Neena had Masaba with former West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards. However, Vivian refused to be a part of Neena's life and went back to be with his family. However, the incident did not break the Badhaai Ho actress. In an interview with TOI, Gupta said that she was always confident that she could make ends meet one way or the other. Neena also said that she never asked her brother or father for financial help and shared that her mother was her biggest inspiration as she taught her to never look down on any job.

Masaba Gupta grew up to be one of the most celebrated fashion designers in the industry. She also proved to have the acting chops of her mother by starring in her own Netflix series Masaba Masaba. The series revolves around Masaba and her struggles in her professional and personal life. The series garnered immense praise and came back with a second season which was also highly praised.

Neena Gupta will be next seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. The film stars veteran actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Iran, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra. The movie is scheduled to release on November 11, 2022.