Neena Gupta Opens Up About Marrying Vivek Mehra: I Met Him In A Plane

Neena Gupta is currently on cloud nine in her professional life, owing to her critically acclaimed performances in recent films. She is even enjoying her personal life to the fullest with her daughter Masaba Gupta and her marriage with Vivek Mehra. However, all was not sunshine and roses during the time of her marriage. In a recent interview, Neena talks about the tumultuous time she faced during her second marriage and how she came out of it gracefully.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay Neena told how she met her husband. She said Ï have some connection with planes. I met him on the plane. Yes, that was a very nice phase. It was difficult because he was already married with two children. It was a tough time for me, a very tough time. Nikal gaya."

Speaking about the love she has for Vivek, Neena said that she doesn't believe that anything like love exists between a man and a woman. It's only with a child that I feel that love, that I can do anything for her. For my husband, I will do, I do a lot, but I will not do anything for him as I will do for Masaba." She added.

Neena Gupta stayed with Vivek Mehra for the entire lockdown period. She even shares pics of the two havings fun with each other in various moments. They even shared the moment of Vivek giving Neena a head massage when the salons were all shut down. Some time ago, ETimes asked Vivek about his experience of being married to Neena Gupta. He replied "It has been outstanding. No politics, no conspiracies, just love."

In 2017, Neena Gupta posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, "Ï live in Mumbai and working, am a good actor looking for good parts to play " The post went highly viral after which she started getting roles in multiple movies. Today, she is again at the height of her career with the interesting roles she played in movies like Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan.

Neena Gupta was last seen in the movie Uunchai where she worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra.