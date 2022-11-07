Neetu Kapoor Gets Candid About Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Daughter; Opens Up On Whom She Resembles The Most

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the new parents of the town. The power couple, who had tied the knot in April 2022, were blessed with a baby girl on November 6, 2022. The news came hours after the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress was admitted to Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. As the new parents shared a joint statement about the arrival of their little princess, they have been inundated with posts and best wishes from friends, fans and family. Needless to say, everyone is curious to know about the youngest Kapoor.

And now, Neetu Kapoor, who has been beaming with joy post the birth of her granddaughter, has got candid about Ranbir and Alia's daughter. During her recent interaction with the paps, Neetu revealed that Alia and her baby are doing fine. The JugJugg Jeyo actress, who admitted to being happy after becoming a dadi, was quizzed about Alia's baby and whom she resembles the most. To this, Neetu stated that it's too early to say as of now. However, she did emphasise that the baby is cute. "Abhi choti hai, aaj hi huyi hai. Toh fir pata nahi itna, but she is very cute," she added.

Earlier, Alia and Ranbir had called their little princess a magical girl. The statement read, And in the best news of our lives... Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir" along with heart emoticons.

Talking about the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Besides, she is also set to make her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dorman starrer Heart of Stone and will also be seen sharing the screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa. On the other hand, Ranbir, who will be on paternity leave as of now, will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and will also be romancing Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's yet to be titled romantic comedy.