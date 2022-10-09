Neetu Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor With An Emotional Post; Shares An Unseen Pic

Neetu Kapoor is an actress who is quite active on Instagram and keeps her fans intrigued by sharing updates from her personal and professional lives. From sharing pics from the sets to giving glimpses of her family time with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son Ranbir Kapoor, each of Neetu's Instagram posts grabs a lot of attention. In fact, the veteran actress is also known for sharing beautiful pics with her late husband Rishi Kapoor which are also a treat for the fans. And now, Neetu is once again making the headlines as she has shared an unseen picture of Rishi Kapoor and penned an emotional note for him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the JugJugg Jeeyo actress posted a black and white pic of the late actor wherein Rishi had his eyes closed and had a finger on his lips. In the caption, Neetu wrote how much she misses the noise after Rishi's demise and that it's too quiet ever since he has gone. The veteran actress also added a heart emoticon in the caption. Soon, celebs like Anushka Sharma, Manish Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni etc took to the comment section and sent love to Neetu Kapoor.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's post for Rishi Kapoor:

For the uninitiated, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67, after a long battle with cancer. The late actor was married to Neetu for over four decades. Talking about losing Rishi Kapoor, Neetu had earlier stated, "Losing a partner of 45 years was difficult and painful at that time the only way to heal my heart was to keep myself mentally occupied .. Movie and television helped me achieve that. Rishiji will always be remembered and will stay in everyone's heart forever".

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Neetu Kapoor made a comeback on the big screen after eight years with Raj Mehta's JugJugg Jeeyo early this year. Also starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli and Kiara Advani in the lead, JugJugg Jeeyo had opened to decent reviews from the audience. Besides, she will also be making her OTT debut soon.