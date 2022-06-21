However, Varun further added that his father is happy about the directors he is choosing to work with.

Varun told Film Companion, "He (David Dhawan) is a very commercial person so until I don't do back-to-back commercial films I don't know how happy he'll be."

Amid the promotions of his upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo, when Varun Dhawan revealed how his father David Dhawan reacts to his film choices, his co-star Neetu Kapoor shared that Rishi Kapoor was just like Dhawan, and wanted Ranbir to do more commercial films.

Varun said, "He's realised that I am investing in working with just maker's first director, but he can never be happy because of his track record. He has given so many hits and he wants to see the results of my film choices."

Neetu also agreed with Varun and said that all fathers are like that.

She said, "He (Rishi Kapoor) would tell Ranbir, 'Kya Barfi kar rahe ho, kya hai yeh movie'." Further, Neetu added, "All fathers are like that, very critical they wanted you to do commercials. He (Rishi Kapoor) loved Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani."

Coming back to Jugjugg Jeeyo, we hear that the film is marvellous. Some moviegoers who got to watch the film earlier than others have been raving about the film on social media and have been claiming that the film will set the box office on fire.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Jugjugg Jeeyo also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in the lead roles. The film will arrive in theatres on June 24, 2022.