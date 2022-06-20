Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is all set to make her comeback on the big screen after almost nine years with Raj Mehta's upcoming family drama Jugjugg Jeeyo. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Neetu in her recent interview with NDTV, opened up on how she came aboard for Jugjugg Jeeyo. The actress shared that she wasn't in the right frame of mind when Karan Johar offered her a role in this film.

She said that even in that state of mind, she was stunned to see how well-written the film was with beautiful scenes and powerful dialogues. Neetu added that she was drawn to the script.

"I was going through a very bad state at the time. Karan and Ranbir were at home and my son said that I should start working. Karan said, "Can I come tomorrow with a script?" Just a day after that he and Raj came. The script was so good. Even in that state of mind, what I was going through, I was stunned at how well it was written. The scenes were beautiful, the dialogues were so powerful, I said I'm doing it. It was so lovely. It's the script that draws you, everybody was drawn towards the script," the Besharam actress told the portal.

On being asked if she consulted anyone after Karan Johar offered her Jugjugg Jeeyo, Neetu shared that she did take her son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt's inputs. She also said that her daughter Riddhima had no clue about this film offer as she believes whatever her mother does is the best.

"My family usually asks me. Like a second opinion, but not always. So whenever they have a doubt, they'll give me the script and I will go through it. But I did share it with both of them - Alia and Ranbir," Neetu told the news portal.

JugJugg Jeeyo marks Neetu Kapoor's first Bollywood outing after her actor-husband Rishi Kapoor's demise. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on June 24.