She said that people used to ask her about how will be her relationship with Alia, and she used to say that it will be the same as it was for her with her mother-in-law.

Actress Neetu Kapoor is a candid speaker and we love this quality of hers. Currently, she is busy promoting her forthcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo, which is slated to be released in the theatres on June 24, 2022. During the promotions of the film, Neetu spoke to a media portal, and revealed if her son Ranbir Kapoor has changed after marriage.

She told Indian Express, "Alia is a lovely person. She is a beautiful, simple, uncorrupted human being. So, I feel the relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law is the husband's fault. Because you love your mother so much, and jab tum joru ka gulaam ban jaate ho na, fir maa ko problem hoti hai. If you balance your love for your mother and your wife, it is always nicer. She will love you more. When you become too much of your wife, that's when the mother feels... (Laughs)."

Neetu further added that she is not getting the feeling that her son has been married and she gave all the credit to Ranbir, as she feels he knows well how to balance love between his wife and mother.

She said, "I am not getting this feeling because my son is a very intelligent man, he balances his love. He doesn't go all 'mom mom mom,' he many call me once in five days and ask, 'aap thik ho na?'. For him to ask me this is enough."

It's so sweet that Neetu has not been leaving a chance to boast about her actor-son and actress-daughter-in-law.

Alia is indeed a lucky woman!