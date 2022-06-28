If you look at the picture closely, you will see Ranbir is holding a ring box in his hand while embracing Alia who has a bright smile on her face.

Yesterday (June 27, 2022), Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on Instagram and sent her fans into a tizzy. Many B-town celebrities congratulated Alia and Ranbir Kapoor, and asked the actress to take care of herself. Ranbir's mom who is elated to hear the news of Alia's pregnancy, took to Instagram and shared a picture of Ranbir and Alia and captioned it as, "God Bless". But let us tell you, it's not an ordinary picture.

While commenting on Neetu's post, Alia wrote, "My favourite picture" along with several heart emoticons.

Recently, during the promotions of Jugjugg Jeeyo, Neetu Kapoor opened up about her equation with Alia and told a media portal, "People asked me how will be my relationship with Alia, and it will be be the same as it was for me and my mother-in-law. Alia is a lovely person. She is a beautiful, simple, uncorrupted human being. So, I feel the relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law is the husband's fault."

She further said, "Because you love your mother so much, and jab tum joru ka gulaam ban jaate ho na, fir maa ko problem hoti hai. If you balance your love for your mother and your wife, it is always nicer. She will love you more. When you become too much of your wife, that's when the mother feels."

With respect to work, Alia and Ranbir will next be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which is slated to arrive in theatres on September 9, 2022.