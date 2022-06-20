Neetu Kapoor: You Cannot Have A Happy Marriage; There Are Adjustments And Scarifies

When asked to spill the secret to a happy marriage, Neetu Kapoor told India Today, "Be patient. See, no two people are similar, everyone has their share of problems. You can not have a happy marriage, there are adjustments, and scarifies, so you just got to make the best of it."

As actress Neetu Kapoor gears up for the release of her forthcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, she opens up about the concept of a happy marriage and says that one cannot have a happy marriage without adjustments and sacrifices.

She further added, "In today's time, you get tired and then break up or divorce - we are quick to come to these conclusions. But, you have to be a little bit more patient, and understand that things happen."

In the same interview, when asked about her on-screen bahu Kiara Advani, Neetu said that she is the most amazing person and she will be the best wife. Neetu further added that the Shershaah actress is a very sweet and lovable girl.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is a family entertainer which also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 24, 2022.

After a long gap, Neetu has returned to films hence, the actress is extremely excited about the film's release and she is looking forward to the audience's reactions towards her comeback.