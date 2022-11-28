Neha Dhupia Throws Epic Carnival-Themed Birthday Bash For Daughter Mehr; See Pics

It is often a parent's dream to celebrate their children's birthday in the most epic way possible. Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi did the same. On the 4th birth anniversary of their daughter Mehr, the couple threw an exciting carnival-themed party which was not only enjoyed by their daughter and her friends, but also by the parents who attended with them. Celebrities like Soha Ali Khan and Riteish Deshmukh also graced the event.

Both Neha and Angad took to Instagram to share the pics and the video of the joyous occasion. The party had various segments like puppet shows, fun with the clowns, and games like ring toss. Even the birthday cake was shaped like a carnival tent. The videos showed many moments of the adorable family enjoying the event like Mehr hugging her friend Inaayat Naumi Khennu, Kunal Khemmu and Soha Ali Khan's daughter, Soha and Neha playing the game of Ring Toss, and Angad and Riteish Deshmukh dancing to the beats in the party.

Along with the pics, Neha wrote a caption talking about how much she appreciated the organizers of the event. She wrote, "We had a birthday party for our baby girl who turned 4 last week and with circus, as its theme and true to what it stands for there was a carnival, cake, children, and chaos....all of this in a bubble of love, good vibes, and great energy."

Soha Ali Khan also later shared pictures of the party in her Instagram story where she put a collage of her hugging Neha and Mehr hugging Inaaya. She added the caption, "May we always continue to hug like children when we meet."She also posted a pic of her and Neha playing ring toss and added, "May I continue to kick your a** at ring toss."

Last week, Neha Dhupia celebrated Mehr's birthday by sharing a video of the duo dancing at the beach. With the video, she added the caption, Öur magical girl Mehr....may you always love in abundance, laugh in the most precious way, live your healthiest best, and dance like no one's watching. Thank you for giving us the 4 best years of our lives...we love you to the moon and back and more our Mehrunissa Elsa Sophia #happybirthday our baby girl."