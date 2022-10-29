Netizens Divided Over Vivek Agnihotri Calling Bollywood 'Blind, Deaf & Dumb'

The Kashmir Files' fame director, Vivek Agnihotri, is often known for expressing his undiluted views on social media. With his recent tweet, he took a dig at Bollywood while applauding the success of films like Kantara, Rocketry, Kartikeya 2 and his own film, The Kashmir Files. In the tweet he slammed the industry for spending heavily on stars, marketing and distribution while paying less or no heed to other aspects of the film. He also pointed out Bollywood's lack of learning from these films.

Sharing a critical message on the industry, Vivek wrote, "4 small films with no stars, no marketing or distribution support - #TheKashmirFiles, #Kartikeya2, #Kantara & #Rocketry earned approx 800 Cr at BO. Total cost of production of 4 films under 75 cr. Is Bollywood blind, deaf & dumb that they don't understand simple Maths and learn?" He tagged Rishab Shetty, R Madhavan, and others in his tweet.

However, this time, social media users seemed divided over Agnihotri's tweet. A user pointed that at the few high-profile celebrities the director used in his tweet and said, "saying Rocketry didnt had star is false...Madhavan is a huge star down south and the Tamil and Hindi version had Suriya and SRK as guest appearances."

Another user tweeted, "Sir , @AnupamPKher @DarshanKumaar #mithunda all are stars. U r now spreading hate and negativity around. Be humble." One user, on the other hand, agreed with Vivek and said, replied, "The taste of people is changing. People are appreciating good topics with talented artists rather than movies with startkids who can't even speak hindi properly..."

Vivek's tweet comes in the wake of Kantara becoming a massive hit in the country and is still running at the box-office. The film has so far grossed over Rs 250 crore, which was made on a budget of Rs 16 crore. It became the second highest-grossing Kannada film of 2022. On the other hand, Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files has outperformed several big-budget Hindi films. The film's budget was similar to that of Kantara and went on to gain over 340 crore at the box-office. After its success, Agnihotr announced The Delhi Files.