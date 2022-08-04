She further added that Laal Singh Chaddha's language, sentiments and emotions are very different from the Tom Hanks-starrer.

When Kareena was asked if she was ever apprehensive about Laal Singh Chaddha's release, as the film's original version Forrest Gump is already watched by many, she told News18, "No, because it's an original adaptation in a different language."

Netizens are anything but impressed with Kareena Kapoor Khan's recent interviews, as she is often targeted by trolls over her controversial statements. Something similar happened when she called Laal Singh Chaddha 'an elitist kind of classist film'.

"So, we've adapted it for our Indian screens, and I'm sure people would enjoy it. But many people still haven't watched Forrest Gump...the masses would not have seen it. It is an elitist kind of classist film. So they (Indian audience) will see it for a story, not because it's a remake of Forrest Gump," added Kareena.

Her statement didn't sit down well with several netizens and they were quick to pull her leg on social media.

A netizen wrote on Twitter, "These people undermine the masses. OTT has brought 'elitist' movies to our homes. Time and curiosity is a combination any trash cannot beat."

Advertisement Advertisement

Another netizen wrote on Reddit, "It's hard to defend a person like her, but I'll try. She is not the brightest one around. She was probably trying to say that most Indians would not have seen Forrest Gump and LSC would make that story accessible to wider Indian audience."

Another person wrote, "Is she even hearing herself? The tiny pause after saying it! She herself realized that it has come out so straight."

It seems Kareena and controversies go hand in hand.

On a related note, Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha featuring Aamir Khan in the titular role, is slated to arrive in theatres on August 11, 2022.