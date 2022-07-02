Netizens Rejoice As Shah Rukh Khan Returns To The Big Screen With Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

A netizen tweeted, "Seeing all the reviews and the leaked clip, it surely looks like #ShahRukhKhan? has done the magic again even after taking break for 4 years with his? Screen presence in the entire movie specially in the emotional scenes in the climax.."

Yesterday, (July 1, 2022), R Madhavan-starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect hit the theatres, and left the audience pretty impressed with the actor's brilliant acting chops and direction. While netizens loved Madhavan's directorial debut, they also lauded his wise decision to have a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan in the film. Netizens who watched the film in theatres, were enthralled to see the superstar on the silver screen after a long time and celebrated his return to the big screen with happy tweets.

"Shah Rukh Khan presence in anything can make that thing look 100 times better! king for a reason! glad to see him on big screens back. doesn't matter the duration," tweeted another netizen.

"Die or admit Shah Rukh Khan's 10 minutes cameo in #RocketryTheNambiEffect is better than some people's whole career," tweeted one more netizen.

"Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in #RocketryTheNambiEffect shows how impactful his presence is no matter how long or short is the duration," tweeted another netizen.

Urging others to catch Shah Rukh's cameo in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a netizen tweeted, "Just for a short role extended cameo @iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan? is getting such a big wonderful acclaim all over. Not only for cameo but even the dedication, direction & phenomenon acting of @ActorMadhavan is just fantabulous? Do experience #RocketryTheNambiEffect only on big screen."

No wonder why he is called the King Khan of Bollywood.

Irrespective of his screen time, Shah Rukh is bound to create magic on the silver screen with his charismatic appearance.

With respect to work, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan.