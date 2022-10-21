Netizens Slam Mika For Dancing With 12-Year-Old Riva Arora In A Music Video

In today's world, celebrities are under the constant scrutiny of the public eye. They are subjected to the judgement of the audience for their every move, regardless of their intentions. That is why, as soon as they do something that is objectionable in current times, they are harshly criticized for it. In one such example, 45-year-old Mika Singh was trolled heavily for appearing in a music video with 12-year-old Riva Arora.

Mika and Riva Arora were recently seen in a dance video named 'What The Luck' together. Netizens frowned on the video soon after its release with many slamming the singer for romantically dancing with a girl who is old enough to be his daughter. However, it is not just the older actor who drew the flak. Even Riva's parents were trolled for encouraging their daughter for taking on such projects.

Looking at the video, one person commented, "Is she 12 for sure?// Unbelievable that this is happening.". In another comment, a netizen said about Riva, "She's going to come out in a few years saying she was groomed by her parents and the industry. Poor Girl. What the hell are her parents doing?" Another comment said, "She is 12...Mika is 45....these people are promoting child sexual abuse."

Riva Arora made her debut with URI in 2019 and is best remembered for the iconic funeral scene. She also played a young Gunjan Saxena in Jhanvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. This is not the first time that Riva was slammed for an inappropriate video. She also drew flak along with actor Karan Kundrra for appearing in a reel together.