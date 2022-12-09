‘Sab Nautanki Hai': Netizens Troll Aamir Khan After Photos Of Him Performing Puja Goes Viral

Aamir Khan performed a puja with his former wife Kiran Rao at the office of Aamir Khan Productions as per Hindu rituals. Khan performed the main puja, while Kiran joined him for the aarti. Photos from the office puja ceremony were shared on social media by Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan, which also featured other staff members who also took part in the puja.

Taking to his social media platforms, Advait Chandan shared pics of actor Aamir Khan, where he can be seen performing kalash puja. Aamir is seen wearing a sweatshirt, denim, and a Nehru cap. He is also wearing a cloth around his shoulders as he prepares a kalash (pot) as part of the puja ritual. The reason behind the puja is not known, while his office is decorated with flowers and balloons.

Soon, the pictures from the puja ceremony were all over the internet, and people got another chance to troll Aamir Khan, who has been alleged to have made anti-Hindu statements in his superhit films PK and 3 Idiots. Netizens trolled Aamir mercilessly as they were quite surprised to see the actor performing puja wearing the traditional Maharashtrian topi, uparna, and even the holy threads tied to his wrist.

Several of them reminded Aamir of his character in PK, who questions traditional rituals and customs. Many assumed he was acting out of fear of a boycott, rather than out of genuine faith. One user said, "What am I seeing, God is this real? Can't believe..That Superstar who said all these pooja and duties which we perform by believing in God is just fake in his film is now doing it all by himself? Jo logon ko bolta tah ki ye sab karna bandh karo ab wahi kud ye sab kar raha hey." Another tweet read, "Sharm aani chahiye aamir khan ko."

Aamir and Kiran announced their divorce after 15 years of marriage last year and continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan. Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya. The film was an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha failed badly at the box-office and was heavily boycotted by audiences for Aamir's anti-India and Hindu remarks in the past.

Meanwhile, the actor was recently spotted at Salaam Venky's screening, and he also has a cameo in the film. Aamir Khan recently announced that he would take a break from work to spend some time with his family and return after a year.