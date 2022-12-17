Netizens TROLL Karan Johar For Being FAKE With Media At An Awards Function, Call Him ‘Urfi's Brother'

Producer-director Karan Johar is known for his weird and eccentric style. He carries flamboyant, quirky, and unconventional outfits with much ease. Despite his fun nature, the filmmaker is always on the receiving end of trolls. He recently attended the Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022, which was held last night. Several top celebrities from Bollywood were seen gracing the red carpet, including Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Janhvi Kapoor, among others.

Keeping his fashion game up, Karan Johar attended the awards night in Mumbai, where he was dressed in a light brown pantsuit. He wore a shimmery striped blazer and silver-colored shoes. He accessorised his entire look with matching-shade sunglasses. Karan's look is certainly cool, but netizens did not miss an opportunity to mock the producer.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account, Karan Johar was seen entering the venue when one of the members of the paparazzi made him have some sweets for the birth of his child. Karan came forward to congratulate him and then took a bite of sweet from the paparazzi and moved ahead to pose for the cameras. Meanwhile, social media users flooded the comment section and brutally trolled Karan for his clothes, while others criticised him for coping with Babil Khan. Many even alleged that Karan isn't this sweet with people lower than his status.

Advertisement

One user wrote, "Urfi's brother", while another comment read, "Ye fir se aa gya re baba". One user said, "Camera tha isiliye itna pyaar jataya kjo ne warna gareebon ko chutha bhi nahi yeh." "Ghat jaakar pakka 2 baar nahaya hoga yeh dogla aadmi," read another comment. One person said, "Trying to copy babil and being fake friendly with media." Another user said, "All drama." Watch the video here:-

Meanwhile, on December 15, Johar celebrated 21 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithk Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles, was released on December 14, 2001. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was Karan Johar's second directorial movie.

Taking to Instagram On Wednesday, Karan shared a BTS video of the film and wrote, "No amount of words can encapsulate the feelings for this film. K3G was an absolute honour solely because I had such a distinguished cast to direct on screen... and that soon became a family off screen too."

Check out his post below:-

His post continued, "21 years later, I'm still soaking in all the love it continues to give me & Dharma - whether it's the music, the dialogues, the fashion or the emotions that rest with every family...THANK YOU! For making Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham what it was then and what it is today. After all, it's all about loving your family (sic)".