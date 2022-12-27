‘Night Dress Pehen Ke Aagayi Didi', Netizens TROLL Salman Khan's Sister Arpita For Her B'Day Bash Look

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday on December 27. His younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma hosted a grand party at her home in Mumbai. Several celebrities from the industry and Salman's close friends attended the bash to wish the star on his special day and made sure to put their best foot forward. Pictures and videos from Salman's birthday celebrations are all over the internet and Bhaijaan's fans are super excited to see their favorite Khan celebrating his special day with his loved ones.

At the star-studded birthday event, host Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma picked casual attire and looked absolutely stylish. Arpita looked stunning in a blue-hued printed satin co-ord set. Her outfit featured a long-sleeved shirt which she paired with matching trousers and kept her hair half opened and completed the look with minimal makeup and short heels.

Aayush Sharma, on the other hand, opted for a grey t-shirt and wore a blue-hued printed jacket over it. He paired his outfit with beige coloured pants. The couple made a cool and stylish appearance for the event.

ARPITA KHAN TROLLED FOR HER LOOK AND APPEARANCE AT SALMAN KHAN'S B'DAY BASH

Arpita Khan looked super confident in the outfit and was undeniably graceful at her brother's birthday party. However, there was a section of social media users who ended up trolling her for her appearance and fashion sense. One user commented, "She needs help, awful dressing sense", while one wrote, "Night suit pehnkr Salman Khan k birthday me." Meanwhile, another user said, "Abey ye kya pehna hua hai."

"𝚂𝚊𝚕𝚖𝚊𝚊𝚗 𝚔𝚑𝚊𝚗 𝚗𝚎 𝚜𝚊𝚊𝚛𝚊 𝚒𝚗𝚍𝚒𝚊 𝚏𝚒𝚝 𝚔𝚊𝚛 𝚍𝚒𝚢𝚊 𝚋𝚞𝚝 𝚒𝚜𝚔𝚘 𝚑𝚎 𝚗𝚊𝚑𝚒 𝚔𝚊𝚛 𝚙𝚊𝚊𝚢𝚊," one comment read, while one Instagram user wrote, "Na fashion sense na looks.... sirf paisa and bhai ka fame." One Social media user, "Night dress? Pehen ke aagayi didi." "Night dress phn liya h bs cake kte turant so jayegi," one said, another user's comment read as, "Why they wearing night suit type dress.. Ab ye bhi fashion me count hoga kya?". "Esko bhi hair patch use karna pada etne jaldi..," wrote one. Here's another comment, "Designer sleepwear is in fashion."

Arpita Khan Sharma and her hubby, Aayush Sharma, threw a Christmas-themed pre-birthday party on December 25, 2022, ahead of their daughter, Ayat Sharma's third birthday. The doting parents made sure to make the bash super memorable.