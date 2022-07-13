Netizens Unhappy With Ranveer Singh, Criticise Him For Kissing Bear Grylls Incessantly

Reacting to Ranveer's clip, many netizens slammed the actor on social media and wondered how could he behave like that with Grylls.

A video of Ranveer Singh from the recent Netflix interactive special Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls has been going viral on the internet, and netizens are anything but happy with the actor's over-enthusiasm. In the video, Ranveer is seen planning several kisses on Bear Grylls' cheeks, leaving the adventurer pretty uncomfortable.

A netizen wrote on Twitter, "That clip of Ranveer Singh with Bear Grylls is so uncomfortable. What is wrong with Ranveer? You can see the discomfort on Bear Grylls' face."

"The video of Ranveer with Bear Grylls is anything but cute guys! Stop calling it cute. I feel disgusted watching that clip," wrote another netizen on Instagram.

One more netizen tweeted, "Bear Grylls has faced many challenges with nature in his life and has got out almost every time from the trouble till he met Ranveer Singh and he thought isse to Saanp aur Magarmach ka Pulav bhi acha tha."

"I've seen this man drink his own piss out of a snake carcass... and he looked more comfortable doing that. 🙊 @BearGrylls @RanveerOfficial," tweeted one more netizen.

Meanwhile, several memes related to Ranveer's episode have been going viral on Twitter, and it will leave you rolling on the floor.

With respect to work, Ranveer will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

(Social media posts are unedited.)