'New Generation Stars Bhut Jayada Insecure Hai’, Says Rohit Shetty On Bollywood’s Biggest Problem

Rohit Shetty is one passionate filmmaker in Bollywood who has openly confessed that he makes films for the audience and to entertain them. He is currently gearing up for his next big release, Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hedge, and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others. The film's star director appeared ahead of its release on a YouTube channel and spoke at length about several things surrounding Bollywood, films, and Ranveer Singh.

Speaking about the negative and positive aspects of Bollywood, Rohit Shetty stated that the biggest problem with the Hindi film industry is that it is not united. In an interview with Beer Biceps, Rohit said that there are many superstars who are "insecure" about others' success.

"There used to be so many films with two and three heroes. Even the managers don't understand this now and keep these actors insecure. If you see seniors-whether it is SRK, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, and the biggest example is Drishyam, and you will never see Ajay Devgn saying this or that or etc," he said.

Advertisement

Calling the new generation insecure, Rohit Shetty blamed social media and their managers for it. "Rarely two hero films ban rahi hai jo pehle banti thi. Aur yeh log nhai soch rahe hai, pehele Ajay, Salman ne kiya hai, abhi bhi karte hai. But unko koi insecurity nahi hai inn chizo ki. Par jo new generation hai, bhut insecure hai.

He said, "Yeh log yeh nahi saamjhte ki do hero, teen heros ke fans ayegne aapki film dekne. Actors ke managers hai jo insecure karke rakhte hai, ek ki film chalti hai to dusra kuch karne chala jata hai." He further added, "bhut hi jayad insecure hai new generatiosn actors, two hero films nahi karna hai, mangers lekar ghumna hai, koi faida nahi hai iska."

In the same interview, the Singham director hailed Ranveer Singh as the next superstar of Bollywood, saying he has proved his versatility by acting in different genres like Gully Boy, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Simmba.

"He is very hardworking. He just wants to spread happiness with people. We've worked together in three films, and we are close like brothers. He tells me everything and trusts me so much. He is working for the audience and is very sincere with his work. He is the next superstar-he's almost there," he shared.

Rohit Shetty's most-awaited comedy, Cirkus, is releasing tomorrow, on Friday, December 23. The family entertainer, besides Ranveer Singh, stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, and Sanjay Mishra in primary roles.