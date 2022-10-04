Maja Ma (Amazon Prime, October 6)

After her breathtaking performance in her OTT debut The Fame Game, Madhuri Dixit is now gearing up to charm us as a quintessential, devoted housewife in Anand Tiwari's Maja Ma. Set against the backdrop of a Gujarati middle-class family, the diva essays the role of a mother who unwittingly becomes a hurdle to her son's marriage plans and challenges societal norms.

Raksha Bandhan (ZEE5, October 5)

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan headlined by superstar Akshay Kumar is scheduled to arrive on Zee5 on October 5. Co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna, the family entertainer which makes a loud comment on dowry, revolves around a brother, who does everything in his capacity to marry off his four sisters.

Karthikeya 2 (ZEE5, October 5)

This Nikhil Siddhartha-Anupama Parameswaran starrer which minted good box office figures upon its theatrical release, is now all set to make its way to your screens. The mystic thriller tells the story of the main protagonist Karthikeya's pursuit of truth which leads him to find out the power of Indian ancient belief system.

Werewolf By Night (Disney+ Hotstar, October 7)

Starring Gael García Bernal and directed by Michael Giacchino, the horror film promises to be a fun spin on the supernatural side of the MCU

Prey (Disney+ Hotstar, October, October 7)

A science fiction horror film based on the Predator franchise, this film is a prequel to the first four films and stars Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro, Julian Black Antelope, and Bennett Taylor in leading roles.

Eesho (Sony LIV, October 5)

Jayasuryam-Namitha Pramod's Malayalam thriller will be available for streaming on Sony LIV from October 5. The trailer which was earlier released by the makers, gave major 'Anjaam Paathira' vibes.

Exposed (Disney+ Hotstar, October 6)

The Telugu enticing newsroom drama starring Kajal Seelamsetty and Sireesha Nulu, tells the story of a celebrated anchor who is challenged by a rising star with a hidden agenda.

Feels Like Home (Season 2) (Lionsgate, October 7)

The second season of this coming-of-age dramedy will revolve around how the four boys are honest about their vulnerabilities as they deal with the complexities in their friendships and relationships.