No Villaintine For Citizens Of UP, Courtesy The Heroes Of UP Police!

In a face-off between the UP Police and 'Ek Villain', who do you think wins? The UP Police has declared that no matter who the villain, they will hunt every single one down! And we have good reason to believe it! Responding to Ek Villain Returns' poster, UP Police tweeted, "'Ek Tha Villain' Going beyond the call of duty everyday, the #HeroesOfUPP ensure citizens safety & hunt down villains one by one. #NoVillainReturns"

In another tweet, they wrote, "'Be Nobody's Villaintine' ... .because the only sequel to crime is prison! Dial 112 to make #TeriGalliyan safer. #NoVillainReturns"