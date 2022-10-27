Bollywood celebrities always remain in the magnifying glasses of audiences and people on social media. They often receive severe backlash for their alleged surgeries and looks. However, it looks like people on social media have nothing else to do other than trolling celebrities and especially star kids. They also give reasons for their hatred towards the stars, stressing how legitimate they are. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan's popularity on social media is because of her viral paparazzi videos.

Nysa Devgan recently attended Bhumi Pednekaar's Diwali bash with her friends. Her photos and videos went viral on Instagram in no time. And now, Nysa is being brutally trolled for her alleged plastic surgery and resemblance to Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. Watch Nysa Devgan's video here

Netizens have repeatedly criticised Janhvi for alleged breast implants and Shanaya Kapoor for her face fillers. Now, many are trolling Nysa and saying she looks like Janhvi Kapoor and that maybe their surgeon is the same.

Taking to the comment section, users alleged that Nysa had gotten a "surgery" and one wrote, "Surgery karayi hai yeh", while another commented, "Iss age me pata nhi kitne surgeries karli isne, how these parents allow them to do so yuck!", "Nose job, lip fillers, skin lightening and what not they all look same now", said another user. One user commented, "Janhvi and her surgeon is the same".

While there were some who complimented Nysa and called her "Babe" and "Gorgeous". Meanhwile, many compared her to Janhvi Kapoor and commented saying, "Nysa Devgan, she looks different in every pic. This is from the Diwali Party look. How do they (Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya, Suhana) even recognise themselves in the mirror?," wrote one. Another user commented, "Ajay and kajol are really shitty parents for letting her do this. And this is coming from a girl around her age."

Speaking of Nysa Devgan, the star kid is pursuing her education in London. She is very active on social media and is frequently seen attending parties during her India visit. She has a decent fanbase on social media and many praise her for her style and simplicity.