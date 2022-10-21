OG Reunited! Karisma Kapoor Strikes A Perfect Post with Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Diwali is around the corner and the showbiz industry is in a mood to celebrate with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. In fact, several celebs are seen hosting grand parties for Diwali which are a star studded affair. After Kriti Sanon, Ramesh Taurani, Manish Malhotra made the headlines for his grand Diwali Bash. Several big shots were seen marking their presence at the party like Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur etc.

In fact, several inside pics from Manish Malhotra's party have been going viral on social media. Among these, a pic of Karisma Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit has been grabbing a lot of attention. The pic was shared by the Andaz Apna Apna actress wherein she stunned in a maroon saree. On the other hand, Madhuri looked stunning in her purple coloured shimmery saree while Aishwarya made a statement in her pink coloured suit with heavy white embroidery. The trio made for a priceless pic which was captioned as, "Reunited with OG's".

Take a look Karisma Kapoor's post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Aishwarya was recently seen in Mani Ratnam's much talked about Ponniyin Selvan 1 with Vikram, Trisha Krishnan and Karthi in the lead. The movie had opened to mixed reviews from the audience. On the other hand, Madhuri is basking in the success of her recently released movie Maja Ma. Talking about the movie, the actress wrote, "Maja Ma encourages people to not be judgmental and embrace others for who they are". Apart from Madhuri, the movie also featured Gajendra Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Sheeba Chaddha, Barkha Singh etc in lead.