Om Raut's Bollywood debut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior picked up three National Awards this year, for the Best Film, Best Actor (Ajay Devgn) and Best Costume Award. Reacting to this happy news, the director said that the win would not have been possible, had it not been for the support of the film's leading actors, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan.
Om Raut On Tanhaji's National Awards Win: Ajay Was Tanhaji In The Truest Form; Saif's Support Has Been Crucial
In a chat with News18, the filmmaker called Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior his labour of love' and said that the film had the wholehearted support of Ajay Devgn who not only agreed to play the lead but also took the efforts to produce it.
Raut told the news portal, "I'm happy the film has won the Best Film Award for Wholesome Entertainment at the 68th National Awards. I also congratulate Ajay sir for his win as Best Actor in the film. He was Tanhaji in the truest form. "
He also lauded Saif Ali Khan and added, "This would be incomplete without a special mention for Saif (Ali Khan) sir whose support has been crucial for the outcome of this film." The actor had essayed the role of the main antagonist, Udaybhan Rathore in the historical period film.
Raut further said that the entire cast and crew of the film are pillars of the project and the award is for each one of them.
After Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's massive win at the National Awards, Ajay Devgn expressed his happiness and gratitude in his official statement. His actress-wife Kajol who was also a part of the film, tweeted, "Team Tanhaji wins 3 national awards. So happy and proud! Best Actor
@ajaydevgn Best Popular film providing Wholesome Entertainment @omraut Best Costume @nachiketbarve."
In reply, Devgn wrote, "Congratulations to you too ❤️ Your presence in the film gave it an added dimension 🙏."
Coming back to Om Raut, the director's next project is Adipurush which stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles.
