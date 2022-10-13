On Alia Bhatt’s First Karva Chauth Post Marriage, Neetu Kapoor Sends Love To Her Darling Daughter-In-Law

Alia Bhatt created massive headlines when she married Ranbir Kapoor in April this year. The couple had tied the knot in a private ceremony after dating each other for around five years. It was a dreamy wedding and ever since then, Alia is often seen sharing beautiful pics with her main man on social media. Interestingly, it's Alia's first Karva Chauth today and her mother in law Neetu Kapoor made sure to make it a special day for the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress.

Recommended Video

Ranbir Kapoor and his mom Neetu adorably help Pregnant Alia Bhatt get down the stairs | FilmiBeat

Taking to her Instagram handles, Neetu shared a beautiful picture of Alia and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The pic happened to be from Alia's D-day and she looked stunning in her bridal look. The diva was seen sitting on a couch with her sister Riddhima who was dressed in a golden outfit. Neetu sent love to both Alia and Riddhima on Karva Chauth and wrote, "Wishing my beauties Happy Karva Chauth #myjaans" along with heart emoticons. Soon, Riddhima took to the comment section and dropped hearts for Neetu.