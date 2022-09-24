On Lata Mangeshkar’s Birth Anniversary, A Chowk In Ayodhya To Be Named After Her

Be it a patriotic song, a romantic song or a song about a mother and son, Queen of Melody Lata Mangeshkar gave us hundreds of evergreen numbers throughout her Bollywood journey. That is why it was a black day for music lovers across the world when the legendary singer left for her heavenly abode at the dawn of 2022. To honour her on the occasion of her birth anniversary on September 28, Ayodhya Development Committee has decided to name a chowk after her.

Along with naming, the chowk will be adorned by a huge Veena sculpture, accompanied by a 10-feet wall art on the opposite side. Meenakshi Payal, who is heading this art project, spoke to ETimes and said, "To give the circle a holistic feel of Lata Ji on the inaugural function of the Veena Sculpture, we are creating her portrait on a wall and are painting some other walls around the circle."

Abhishek Kumar Singh, the project coordinator said that the wall art will be about 10 feet tall and the team has just begun working on it. He expressed that it is his honour to be a part of the assignment." Lata Ji's sister, Usha Mangeshkar is most likely to take part in the event.

Born on September 28, 1929 as Hema Mangeshkar, Lata Mangeshkar had been a part of the entertainment industry for eight decades. Her contributions to Indian Cinema earned her multiple Filmfare Awards and honorifics like 'Queen of Melody', 'Nightingale of India', and 'Voice of the Millenium'. She was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989. The legendary singer breathed her last on February 6, 2022.