On Soni Razdan’s Birthday, Alia Bhatt Shares Unseen Pic With Her Mom From Her Baby Shower

Alia Bhatt has been a mommy's girl and there are no second thoughts about it. She is often seen spending quality time with the senior actress and even cheers for her mother on social media. In fact, Soni and Alia often dish out major mother-daughter goals and their pics are a treat to the fans. So as Soni turned a year older today, Alia penned a sweet note for her mother and called her her safest place. This isn't all. The Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania actress also shared an unseen pic with Soni from her baby shower.

The first pic in the post had Soni dressed in a sky blue coloured outfit with heavy embroidery. She was seen sitting on a couch and was having a hearty laugh. The second pic was monochromatic, candid pic which had the mother-daughter duo all smiles. One cannot miss Alia's pregnancy glow in the pics. In the caption, Alia wrote, "Happy birthday to the most incredible human - my safest place - the reason of my existence & any kind of normal functionality today. I think this year more than any other year I have understood soooo deeply how beautiful a soul you are and how much you have done for us as a family - you the the anchor of lives .. and no amount of love will ever be enough ma".

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post for Soni Razdan:

To note, Alia, who married beau Ranbir Kapoor in April this year, is expecting her first child and is expected to welcome the baby next month. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will be seen sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. On the other hand, Alia will be seen making her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone.