On Sussanne Khan’s Birthday, ‘Babyjaan’ Arslan Goni Pens A Love Note For Her; Former’s Reaction Is Unmissable

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan is a known face in the industry. She has successfully carved a niche for herself as an interior designer and enjoys a decent fan following. In fact, Sussanne aces the art of keeping her fans intrigued with her social media activity and is often seen sharing glimpses of her personal life. To note, Sussanne is currently dating Arslan Goni and they are often seen painting the town red with their mushy romance. So, as Sussanne turned a year older, Arslan made sure to pen a love note for his lady.

Taking to Instagram, Arslan shared a video compiling pics of their happy moments together. In the caption, Arslan wrote, "Happy happy birthday my love ... i have put it out all there. In the past two years I have felt the same emotions as always just when I was happy I was happier when I was sad I was less sad and when I was in pain I had the strength to take it ..... I want to thank your love. And I pray the child in you always stays alive and spread happiness. Lots of love and happiness. Happy happy birthday. P.s I could not put any other song coz this was the song of the year".

Overwhelmed with the love coming her way, Sussanne expressed her gratitude towards her 'babyjaan'. Taking to the comment section, she wrote, "I am sooooo thankful and grateful for you coz u taught me how to fly relentlessly and bring out my best ' Me'... my Babyjaan it's allll coz of uuuu".

Take a look at Arslan Goni's post for Sussanne Khan here:

To note, Arslan and Sussanne have been dating each other for around two years now and are often seen spending time together. Sussanne, who was earlier married to Hrithik, has two sons - Hridaan and Hrehaan.