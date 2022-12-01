Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Aap Jaisa Koi' Remix From 'An Action Hero' Slammed By Pakistani Actor Adnan Siddiqui

The current practise of trying to breathe new life into old songs by remixing or recreating them doesn't sit well with everyone. The newest entrant to this saga is the all-time classic Aap Jaisa Koi, originally sung by Nazia Hassan in the film Qurbani. Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film, An Action Hero, has fiddled with this song in an attempt to recreate it and has received backlash from Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui.

The actor, in a tweet, wrote, "Is there something in the air that the world has suddenly developed a penchant for ruining perfect classics? Even re-creation requires talent. Nazia Hassan must be turning in her grave. #AapJaisaKoi nahi..."

A number of fans replied to the tweet in agreement with the actor's sentiments. One user wrote, "They just completely ruined it." Another person commented, "What is with Bollywood ruining our classics?" One more added, "Just shows people lack own initiative and lack skill knowledge in writing. It's easier to copy others' fine tune and music. Lack of creativity." "This is pathetic rendition of an immortal classic number by the late stunning Nazia Hassan ji is absolutely atrocious..!" wrote one more user.

Advertisement

The music for the new rendition of the song was done by Tanishk Bagchi and showcases Ayushmann and Malaika grooving to the beats. The song has been sung by Zahrah S Khan and Altamash Faridi.

Talking about the song during an interview, Ayushmann Khurrana said, "Aap Jaisa Koi is a foot-tapping track and I am sure it is going to be a chartbuster this party season. I thoroughly enjoyed shaking a leg with Malaika and learnt some grooves. I'm sure it'll have a connect."

Dancer, actor, and reality show judge Malaika Arora was also singing praises of the song and said, "Aap Jaisa Koi has a very groovy vibe. Not once we felt like we were shooting or rehearsing for the song, but just enjoying our time with it. Ayushmann and I enjoyed it to the core. He has got some great moves. I am excited to see how fans will react to the song."

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest action thriller, An Action Hero, is all set to release in theatres on December 2.