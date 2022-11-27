Pakistani Girl Ayesha’s New Video On ‘Battiyan Bujhai Rakhdi’ Breaks The Internet After ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare’

The Internet is a place wherein content from across the world tends to become handy and talent has been crossing the borders. Every now and then, several videos from different genres tend to grab the eyeballs. Recently, a video of a Pakistani girl named Ayesha took the internet by a storm wherein she was seen shaking a leg on Lata Mangeshkar's popular track 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja'. She went on to become an overnight sensation as her video went viral. And now, Ayesha is once again making the headlines as another video of the lady has surfaced.

In the new video, Ayesha was dressed in an olive green coloured suit with golden embroidery. She had kept her tresses open and had her make up game on point. Ayesha was seen shaking a leg on the popular track Battiyan Bujhai Rakhdi with other girls at the event. From her dance moves to her cute expressions, everything about Ayesha and the video has been grabbing the eyeballs. Apparently, the video was shot during a wedding ceremony and will make you want to hit the dance floor right away.

Check out the video here:

Earlier, Ayesha's video on 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aa Ja' broke the internet and several recreated versions have been doing the rounds on social media. In fact, a man from Mumbai also recreated the video and became an overnight sensation. He was seen wearing a mehendi coloured kurta pyjama and captioned the video as, "Whenever i refresh instagram scroll feed... Yahi dikhta hai... socha bana he lu #reels #vibe #dance". Interestingly, several Instagram users had termed it better than Ayesha's video and has around 8.4 million views. An Instagram user wrote, "I think y original se kahi zyada better h because inhone funny kiya lekin bohot badiya". Another user commented, "He's a mixture of Nana patekar and Emiway istg but his moves tho".