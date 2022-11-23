All You Need To Know About Pakistani Girl Ayesha Who Became An Overnight Sensation With 'Mera Dil..' Dance
Unless you were holidaying or chilling in a no-network zone, you must have probably watched the video of a young girl dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja. The clip is currently breaking the internet and social media users are loving the dance moves of Ayesha, who reportedly hails from Pakistan.
As we all know that internet is an unconventional place and people can become famous within a few seconds. Well, the same has happened with Ayesha too as internet users are now praising her beauty and talent.
The video caught almost everyone's attention online and its many edits have also gone viral now. But, who is Ayesha? Suddenly, people are interested to know more about the girl who's dancing effortlessly at a wedding function and she's become a topic of discussion.
If you're also eager to know more about her, we're here with all the information related to Ayesha.
As reported earlier, Ayesha hails from Pakistan and is now getting popular on Instagram with each passing day. Currently, she has over 250k followers on the popular social media platform. Her viral 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' has crossed the 5 million mark.
People In Love With Her Dance Moves
She posted the video on November 11 with the caption, 'I love myself, And do you know I really don't give a shit., So No bad comments!' Ever since then, people are loving her effortless dancing.
Praise For Her Looks & Style
While Ayesha is seen wearing a traditional outfit in the viral video, her social media profile has several pictures of her in fashionable and modern outfits as well. People are appreciating her style as well.
More Active On TikTok
While her Instagram profile has only 15 posts, several reports suggest that the viral sensation is more active on TikTok. Sadly, the short-video platform is banned in India since 2020.
Popularity In India
'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' is a song from the 1954 release 'Nagin' and starred Vyjayanthimala and Pradeep Kumar in the lead roles. Back then, the song was a huge hit and Ayesh's reel is getting more popular with each passing day.
