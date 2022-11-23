All You Need To Know About Pakistani Girl Ayesha Who Became An Overnight Sensation With 'Mera Dil..' Dance

Unless you were holidaying or chilling in a no-network zone, you must have probably watched the video of a young girl dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja. The clip is currently breaking the internet and social media users are loving the dance moves of Ayesha, who reportedly hails from Pakistan.

As we all know that internet is an unconventional place and people can become famous within a few seconds. Well, the same has happened with Ayesha too as internet users are now praising her beauty and talent.

The video caught almost everyone's attention online and its many edits have also gone viral now. But, who is Ayesha? Suddenly, people are interested to know more about the girl who's dancing effortlessly at a wedding function and she's become a topic of discussion.

If you're also eager to know more about her, we're here with all the information related to Ayesha.