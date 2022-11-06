Palak Muchhal Ties The Knot With Mithoon; Sonu Nigam, Rubina Dilaik & Other Celebs Grace Reception; See Pics

Singer Palak Muchhal and music composer Mithoon Sharma tied the knot on Sunday (November 6). The couple, who were seeing each other for many years, hosted a few industry friends and family members at their wedding reception today.

The pictures from Palak and Mithoon’s nuptials have now made their way onto the internet. The newlyweds were also seen greeting the media on Sunday evening at their wedding reception. They happily posed together as man and wife for the paparazzi at the reception.

The function was attended by many industry friends and colleagues such as singers Sonu Nigam, Javed Ali, and Kailash Kher, film producer Krishika Lulla, actors Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Parth Samthaan, and cricketer Smriti Mandhana among others.

Earlier in the day, the couple took their social media accounts to share the wedding photos with identical captions, which read as follows, “आज हम दो सदैव के लिये एक हुए । And forever begins… ♥️.” In the wedding pics, we see Palak wearing a beautiful red lehenga while Mithoon perfectly complimented her in a beige sherwani.

Soon as Palak and Mithun dropped the post, fans and friends took to the comments section to congratulate the newlyweds. Take a look at the post HERE

On the professional front, Palak is best known for singing many hit songs such as “Meri Aashiqui”, “Chaahu Main Ya Na”, “Teri Meri Kahaani”, and “Sanam Teri Kasam” to name a few. Muchhal has also crooned in several other languages such as Bengali, Telugu, Marathi and Kannada. Mithoon, on the other hand, has composed music for several films such as Zeher, Kalyug, Lamhaa, Aashiqui 2, Half Girlfriend, and Kabir Singh among others.