Pankaj Tripathi On The Changing Landscape Of Hindi Cinema: I Am Worried…

Recently, in a conversation with Connect FM Canada, Kaagaz star Pankaj Tripathi shared his views on the changing landscape of Hindi cinema, the boycott campaigns, the rise of the OTT space, and the success of South Indian movies.

Regarding Hindi cinema, Tripathi said that he wasn't an expert on the matter and confessed to not watching much Hindi content. He said that he has very different taste in cinema and prefers to watch films like Tithi and Court.

Talking about the OTT space, Pankaj explained that before the pandemic, people didn't have a lot of options when it came to watching movies. Small films didn't get a release in theatres. He said, "During the pandemic, people were exposed to stories around the world on streaming platforms. Their tastes changed and they began asking, 'What are you showing us?' Now, even if small films don't get a theatrical release, they can be found online."

Pankaj's opinion differed when it came to the success of South Indian movies. He cited a report he read recently and said that only a few South Indian films were hit, the rest flopped. However, he said that he was more concerned about Hindi cinema than the South film industry. He said, "I am worried about the kind of content that is being made in mainstream Hindi cinema."

Tripathi acknowledged the writers of Bollywood and demanded that writers should be given more respect and money. "People confuse a well-written role for a well-performed role. Back in the day, writers like Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar were household names. These days, nobody knows the names of writers." he concluded.

From an uncredited role in Run to his breakthrough in Gangs of Wasseypur, followed by critically acclaimed performances in movies like Newton and Masaan, Pankaj Tripathi made a long journey in establishing himself as a bankable star in Bollywood. He even consolidated himself as a heavy hitter in the OTT space with performances in web series like Mirzapur and Sacred Games and movies like Ludo, Kaagaz, and Mimi.

Tripathi was last seen in the Netflix movie Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga. He is currently filming for OMG 2- Oh My God! 2