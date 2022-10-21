Rumours of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's relationship are making headlines in the tabloids. Recently, Ananya and Aditya attended designer Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali bash, and a video from the evening is going viral on the internet. In the video from the Diwali party that happened on Thursday (October 20), Aditya and Ananya finally appeared together and posed for the shutterbugs.

Earlier, a photo of them chatting in the background of Kriti Sanon's Diwali party further ignited the fire of dating rumours. The selfie was shared by Neha Dhupia on her Instagram account, in which she posed with her husband, Angad Bedi, and Kriti Sanon. In the background, Ananya and Aditya were seen talking at a distance, which caught the attention of the fans.

In the video shared by a paparazzi account, Aditya can be seen walking inside the venue in style, wearing a black buttoned-down bandhgala. As the actor posed for the cameras, we could hear someone saying, 'Ananya is also around.' The cameramen then began teasing Aditya with Ananya's name. One photographer said, "Adi bhai, Ananya bhi hai waha pe". Watch video here

Aditya was moving ahead when the photographers informed him that Ananya was also coming. The actress then joined Aditya and took pictures with the actor. And it is then when the paparazzi scream, "Jodi hit hain". The duo then walked inside together.

Surprisingly, both Ananaya and Aditya were twinned in black outfits for the Diwali bash. Meanwhile, one social media user commented, saying, "They look amazing together." Another one wrote, "Annie natural beauty"

Besides Ananya and Aditya, several celebrities from Bollywood attended Manish Malhotra's party, including Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, among others.