In January last year, Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga announced his second Bollywood film Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in leading roles. However, later it was revealed that Parineeti Chopra has dropped out of the film.

Reports suggested that the Hasee Toh Phasee actress opted out of the film for Imtiaz Ali's directorial venture Chamkila. The makers of Animal then roped in Rashmika Mandanna in Parineeti's place.

In a recent interview with India Today, the Bollywood actress opened up on her exit from Animal. On being asked if it was a difficult choice to make, Parineeti told the portal that it's a part and parcel of their life.

She was quoted as saying, "These things happen, it is a part and parcel of life. We must make such choices every day. You make the choice that is right for you."

Parineeti further elaborated that with directors like Ribhu Dasgupta and Dibakar Banerjee, she found a place to show her mettle when things weren't working out for her.

"Today when I sit down with a producer and director, it is very different from what it used to be in my lowest time. Honestly, it is all thanks to Dibakar and Ribbu who gave me roles when people did not think I could. I hold on to that. Later is the bigger dream of collections and success," the actress was quoted as saying by the portal.

Parineeti Chopra was recently seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's espionage thriller Code Name Tiranga alongside Harrdy Sandhu. The film failed to set the cash registers ringing at the box office.