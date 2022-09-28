Actor Parineeti Chopra, who will next be seen playing a raw agent in the upcoming espionage drama Code Name: Tiranga, recently weighed in on the comparison of her film with Raazi, which starred Alia Bhatt. For the first time ever, Parineeti will essay the role of an agent opposite Harrdy Sandhu. After the teaser for the film was launched, a section on the internet was reminded of Alia Bhatt's Raazi and compared it with Parineetis' Code Name: Tiranga. In Raazi, Alia played the role of an Indian spy.

However, Parineeti Chopra has denied that both films have any similarities. Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Code Name Tiranga is a high-octane action movie. The film revolves around Parineeti, who is an agent on a mission for her country.

In a recent media interaction, Parineeti commented on the parallels being drawn between both films. The actor was quoted by Bollywood Hungama as saying, "I hope not. There is no similarity because there are two different films. The set-up and the story of Raazi was different, and our story is very different altogether. I am an agent since the beginning and my mission is different as well. I think that not only me but the makers, we have an actor from the same film, I think we are all aware there is no similarity with any film. I feel it is a completely original film."

Someone from the audience interrupted the actress to mention the similar love angle both films carry. To this, Parineeti gave a humorous reply, saying, "I will show you the film. No, no, no. You buy a ticket and watch."

The trailer for the film Code Name: Tiranga was launched on Wednesday. The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, and Deesh Mariwala, besides Parineeti and Harrdy, the male lead who plays a doctor. The film has been extensively shot in Turkey. The film is slated for an October 14 release.