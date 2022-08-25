Pathaan New Poster Out: John Abraham Makes For A Slick Villain; Siddharth Anand Reveals Why He Cast The Actor

After teasing us with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's intriguing glimpses from Siddharth Anand's upcoming film Pathaan, the makers have now dropped John Abraham's first look from the film.

The film's team has been cautious about keeping announcement under wraps, surprising people with it and thus, breaking the internet with first, Shah Rukh Khan's look, then a glimpse of Deepika Padukone and now by presenting John Abraham in a super slick avatar.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle to unveil his on screen nemesis' first look from Pathaan. He wrote, "Locked & loaded. Meet @TheJohnAbraham in #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

With just five months left for the film's theatrical release, the excitement around this big-ticket vehicle seems to be growing up with every passing day.

The film's director Siddharth Anand in his official statement, said that every announcement of Pathaan is like revealing a piece of an epic puzzle, in front of the curious eyes of the fans and audiences, leading right up to the film's release date. He shared that they aspire for every asset of Pathaan to be a big talking point, and that they fortunately, have the content to create that buzz.

Further, Siddharth also revealed that John Abraham is essaying the role of the main antagonist in the film.

Speaking about his decision of casting the Dhoom star in a negative role, the filmmaker said, "I have always believed in the fact that the villain's projection should be as big, if not bigger than that of the hero's. Only when the villain is massive, can the tussle between them be spectacular. And we have an extraordinary battle when SRK takes on John! We wanted to present John in a super slick avatar."

He further added, "The first looks of SRK, Deepika Padukone and now John, truly represent the zone we want the audiences to view the film in. People have now just got a taste of the world of Pathaan. This truly is just the tip of the iceberg and I can assure you that nothing can prepare you for the action spectacle that is coming your way."

Pathaan is slated to hit the big screens on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.