‘Khud Ashleel Hate Story Banaya’ Vivek Agnihotri Trolled For Taking Dig At SRK-Deepika’s Besharam Rang

After a gap of four years, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is finally returning to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. Co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles, the spy thriller is among the most-awaited Hindi films.

While Pathaan is all set to hit the theatres in January, moviegoers have been eagerly waiting to watch it. However, the film has been grabbing eyeballs mostly for the wrong reasons. A few weeks ago, the makers finally unveiled the first song Besharam Rang in which SRK and Deepika are seen showing-off their hottest avatars to date.

While fans loved the song, some people have given it a political angle as Deepika is seen flaunting her toned figure in a saffron bikini in it.

Amid the ongoing criticism over Pathaan song Besharam Rang, multiple complaints have been filed against Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and the makers in different parts of the country. In the latest turn of events, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has taken a dig at the song.

Advertisement

The filmmaker recently posted a tweet that appeared to take a jab at Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's song. He posted a video of a woman discussing obscenity in Bollywood movies, with the Besharam Rang song playing above.

Posting the video on Twitter, he wrote, "WARNING: #PnV video against Bollywood. Don't watch it if you are a Secular."

Take a look at the post below:

However, SRK & Deepika's fans came came out in their support and trolled Vivek Agnihotri for targetting them. People also pointed out that he's the one who directed the erotic thriller Hate Story.

Reacting to it, a Twitter user shared the posted of Hate Story and wrote, "This movie is directed by you."

Another social media user tweeted, ""Aapko ye shobha nahi deta Vivek, Hate Story jaisi filmei direct karne wale aaj nagnta par gyaan de rahe hai hadd ho gayi. (This thing doesn't suit you, Vivek. Director of film like Hate Story is giving knowledge on obscenity, it is too much)"

A third comment read, "Ek kahawat hai sau chuhe khakar billi haj ko chali."

Here are the reactions: