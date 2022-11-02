Pathaan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan Is Back With A 'Boom' & Has Deepika Padukone & John Abraham For Company

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebrations today (November 2, 2022) just got grander with the makers of his upcoming film Pathaan dropping the official teaser. As expected, the 1.24 minute sneak-peek is an adrenaline rush which brings back the superstar on the big screen with a bang.

SRK took to his Twitter handle to share the teaser of this much-awaited film. Along with the video, he wrote, "Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye...#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Have a look at the teaser

The teaser begins with a voiceover which informs us that Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan) who is an Indian spy has been missing since three years. He was caught in his last mission and was apparently quite tortured by the opponents. Just when everyone is wondering whether he is dead or alive, we are introduced to the man himself announcing 'Zinda hain' and breaking into a laugh.

In the next few minutes, we see King Khan going all guns blazing, romancing with Deepika Padukone who looks sultry hot and even locking horns with John Abraham who reportedly essays the role of his nemesis in the film. In short, the teaser of Pathaan is 'explosive' right from the first frame till the last.

Speaking about the film, director Siddharth Anand said in a statement, "The craze for a glimpse of Pathaan has been unprecedented. After a long, long time there's insane buzz for a film that is genuine and organic. And it's all due to the super stardom of this one man - Shah Rukh Khan. His fans, and we are talking of millions of them, have been clamouring for just a peek of him and his film. And thus, there could be no better day to put out the teaser of Pathaan than SRK's birthday!"

He continued, "He, truly, has been ruling the hearts and minds of audiences for decades and Pathaan marks his return to the big screen after a gap of four long years. So, while we decided to surprise them all on his birthday, the pressure to deliver was immense."

"We had to make a unit that justifies their wait to see something of Pathaan as well as the fact that we have chosen his birthday to release the first big asset of the film! It had to be spectacular and memorable at the same time and I think we have managed to make them very happy, given the incredible reaction that we are witnessing for Pathaan's teaser," Anand continued.

The filmmaker signed off by saying, "For us, Pathaan is not just a film, it is an emotion as we are aiming to make the biggest action spectacle with one of the all-time biggest on-screen icons that Indian cinema has ever seen. The teaser is just the beginning to deliver on that promise on the big screen on Jan 25, 2023!"

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan's full-fledged comeback on screen after five years. He was recently seen doing cameos in R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra.