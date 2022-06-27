Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel entertainment released a quirk asset of their upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, Starting Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khattar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Sharing the quirky video unit as with the theme track of the film, the makers are all set to reveal the theatrical release date tomorrow. Have a look.

Speaking about the horror comedy, Ishaan Khatter had earlier told IANS, "As an audience, I love the horror-comedy genre because the plot gets twisted every now and then, which makes the film an interesting watch. If I look at it from a performer's point of view, so many shades of emotions are rolled into one character."

According to reports, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter essay the role of ghostbusters in this movie.

With its first look featuring the lead actors, the film has been making a good buzz around the corners.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.