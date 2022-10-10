Katrina Kaif is an actress who doesn't shy away from experimenting with her roles. From playing the girl next door to the unbeatable spy and more, it is always a treat to watch Katrina perform on the big screen. And now, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress is once again making the headlines as she is now trying her hands on horror comedy for the first time. Titled as Phone Bhoot, the horror comedy also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the lead and is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Interestingly, after creating substantial buzz for the movie, the makers of Phone Bhoot have finally unveiled the trailer of the horror comedy.

The over 2 minute trailer features Siddhant and Ishaan as ghostbusters and their camaraderie was unmatched. The trailer began with a bang dropping hints about the movie being an amusing horror comedy. The trailer featured Katrina Kaif as a smart 'bhootni' who has an interesting business plan for Ishaan and Siddhant and the trio made for a desi version of Ghostbusters. They also have a mission to take down Aatma Rama (played by Jackie Shroff) and in this journey, Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan have their share of struggles and experiences. Interestingly, Phone Bhoot trailer also had references from popular Bollywood movies adding to the entertainment quotient and leaving the fans intrigued.

Watch Phone Bhoot Trailer Here:

Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, Phone Bhoot marks Katrina's first collaboration with Siddhant and Ishaan and the trio has also been giving fans a glimpse of their off screen chemistry. In fact, the Gully Boy actor is all praises for Katrina and called her a prankster. "I would say, it's amazing working with her. She might look innocent but she is a prankster. She used to prank us a lot as we are juniors also. It was fun working with her, she was very loving. Got to learn a lot from her. I think she is one of the most hardworking actresses I have worked with," he added. Phone Bhoot is slated to release on November 4.

Apart from Phone Bhoot, Katrina is also looking forward to the release of Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Besides, she will also be working on a superhero film with Ali Abbas Zafar. On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter will be next seen in Raja Menon's Pippa with Mrunal Thakur. The war drama will feature Ishaan playing the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Talking about Siddhant Chaturvedi, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor is working on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.