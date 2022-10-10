Phone Bhoot: Vicky Kaushal Can’t Keep Calm As His ‘Cute-ni’ Katrina Kaif Becomes ‘Bhoot-ni’; Lauds The Trailer

Katrina Kaif's fans have all the reasons to be on cloud nine. After all, the makers of her upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot has finally released the trailer of the movie. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, the horror comedy also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead. The trailer has opened to a decent response and fans can't keep calm as Katrina becomes the 'bhootni' in Phone Bhoot. Amid this, all eyes have been on Vicky Kaushal's reaction to the trailer.

And looks like the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor is quite excited about the trailer. Vicky shared the trailer to his Instagram story and was seen rooting for his ladylove. He wrote, "Meri Cute-ni bani Bhoot-ni!!! Love". Earlier, Katrina had spoken about Vicky's reaction and said that he loved the trailer. The actress also asserted that Vicky's reaction gave the team happiness and confidence. "He feels that the film is something which is fun and people are going to connect to. I think right now people want to come (to cinemas) and have a good time, watch something funny, enjoy themselves. That's all we are hoping this film will do," he added.

To note, Phone Bhoot marks Katrina's first collaboration with Siddhant and Ishaan and the young actors are all praises for the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress. Recalling his first day of shoot with Katrina on the sets, "We had been shooting and then Katrina walks in on set and we have this haphazard kind of set situation in Film City. So Katrina walks in on set and the vibe just goes...Changes. It's like pura mahaul hi badal gaya hai. It's like we could hear whispers of Kat coming on set. Katrina is coming and everyone was like...We were like what's going on here?" Phone Bhoot is slated to release on November 4.