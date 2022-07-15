After dropping the first look of the much-awaited adventure comedy of the year, Phonebhoot, Excel Entertainment released a new motion picture today. The poster teases the audience with Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi look giving an insight into the world of the film.
Phonebhoot: Katrina Kaif Is The Glowing Ghost In Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi's Adventure Comedy
Advertisement
The friendly trio of Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant is all set to treat cinephiles with a spooky rather spoof comedy in PhoneBhoot. The latest motion poster is not only quirky but is also unique looking in every way, intriguing us about the upcoming assets of the film. Like always, Katrina Kaif is a breath of fresh air and Siddhant and Ishaan come across as much-enticing components of the film!
Meanwhile, Excel entertainment which is producing Phonebhoot is celebrating the 11th anniversary of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara by launching the new motion poster of Phonebhoot. The upcoming adventure comedy is directed by Gurmmeet Singh.
Advertisement
- Vaani Kapoor's Role In Shamshera Similar To That Of Katrina Kaif's In Thugs Of Hindostan? Actress Opens Up
- Dear Katrina Kaif, Sanjana Sanghi Feels You Are The Torchbearer Of Female Action Films In Hindi Cinema
- Karan Johar Takes Credit For Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal & Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Romance!
- Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ishaan Khatter's Phone Bhoot To Release On October 7
- Phone Bhoot: Logo Of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Ishaan Khatter's Horror Comedy Unveiled
- Vicky Kaushal Says He Feels Settled After Getting Married To Katrina Kaif; 'It Is Going Good'
- Neetu Kapoor Reveals Rishi Kapoor Loved THIS Film Of Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor, & Was Skeptical About Barfi
- Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif And Aditya Roy Kapur Test Positive For Coronavirus
- Karan Johar's Birthday Party Turns Into Super-Spreader Event; Leaves 55 Guests Infected With COVID-19 - Report
- IIFA 2022: Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan Perform, Vicky Kaushal Opens Up About His Married Life
- Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor & Salman Khan Came Under One Roof At Karan Johar's Bash; Here's What Happened Next
- From Aishwarya Rai-Salman Khan To Katrina Kaif-Ranbir Kapoor, 7 Ex-Flames Spotted At Karan Johar's B'Day Bash