Riteish Deshmukh's knack for comedies is known to all, and now the actor is all set to take us on another entertaining ride with Shashank Ghosh's upcoming film Plan A Plan B in which he is paired opposite Tamannaah Bhatia for the first time. The romantic comedy also features Poonam Dhillon in a pivotal role.

In the world of marriages, divorces and 'swipe right and everything in between', the film tells the love story of a earnest matchmaker and a cynical divorce lawyer. Plan A Plan B is slated to premiere on Netflix on September 30. The rom-com will be available for streaming from 12.30 pm (tentative).

The Shashank Ghosh directorial revolves around Kosty (Riteish Deshmukh), a divorce lawyer who crosses path with Nirali (Tamanaah Bhatia) when he moves into an office next to her. While the former thinks that marriages are dead, the latter believes in 'happily ever after'. Things take an unpredictable turn when their bitter conflict gives way to a growing attraction.

Plan A Plan B promises to be a classic tale of 'opposites attract' with a refreshing twist.

Speaking about being a part of this film, Riteish Deshmukh said in a statement, "It is important to work with a team that approaches this genre with a twist and makes it refreshing for the audiences. Plan A Plan B has definitely been one such project for me."

On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia who marks her return to Hindi cinema after more than three years, called the film a 'wild ride.'

Watch the trailer of Plan A Plan B