Pooja Bhatt Recalls John Abraham Rebuking Her For Not Caring About His Consent During Filming Of Jism

John Abraham made a smashing debut in the Hindi Film Industry with the 2003 film Jism opposite Bipasha Basu. Touted to be one of the best erotic thrillers in Bollywood, the John-Bipasha starrer is still remembered for the duo's sizzling hot chemistry and MM Keeravani's seductive soundtrack.

The film produced by Pooja Bhatt, was a big moment in Indian pop culture for attempting 'bold' scenes at a time when they weren't a norm in Bollywood films. Back then, intimacy directors were unheard of when it came to Hindi movies.

Recently, in a chat with Kusha Kapila for Tinder Swipe Ride, Pooja Bhatt recalled how the film's male lead John Abraham rebuked her for not caring about his consent when he was shooting intimate scenes with his co-star Bipasha Basu.

Bhatt revealed that she was directing the intimate scenes of Jism and kept checking with Bipasha if she was comfortable, until John called her out and asked if anyone was going to check with him if he was comfortable or not.

The actress-director said, "I went to actually explain to them what was required and I am telling Bipasha that this is what we have to do but if you are not comfortable and John just looked at me and said 'Excuse me? Does somebody mind asking me whether I am comfortable doing this?'"

She continued, "For me that was like somebody threw a bucket of cold water on me and I said how presumptuous of us women to think that it's only the woman who is awkward in an intimate situation. The poor guy."

Speaking about Jism, the film was a hit at the box office. John and Bipasha started dating during the filming of this movie. The couple ended their nine-year long relationship in 2011. Cut the present, John Abraham is happily married to investment banker Priya Runchal while Bipasha Basu tied the knot with her Alone co-star Karan Singh Grover in 2016.