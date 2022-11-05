‘WTF Is This?’: Prabhas Receives Global Trolling As Netflix Shares ‘Saaho’ Clip Amid ‘Adipurush’ Criticism

South superstar Prabhas established himself as a pan-India after the historic success of the Baahubali franchise. Since then, the actor has been enjoying all the attention coming his way.

However, the actor is currently going through a rough patch as his last release Radhe Shyam turned out to be a huge disaster at the box office.

Om Raut's Adipurush will be Prabhas' next release and fans were expecting a lot from it. However, its teaser turned out to be a huge disappointment with moviegoers calling the visual effects 'caartoonish'.

A section of social media users also bashed the makers for casting Prabhas as Lord Rama. If that wasn't enough, a clip from the actor's 2019 release Saaho is now grabbing eyeballs for wrong reasons.

Recently, Netflix Indonesia took to Twitter and posted a video from Saaho in which Prabhas' character is seen doing Banzai Skydiving. Soon, the clip went viral globally and the actor is being trolled online.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Reacting to it, a Twitter user wrote, "He literally had the backpack in his hands before he jumped. WTF is this? (laughing emojis)"

Another social media user tweeted, "Here is part of the reason I stopped watching Indian movies."

A third fan reacted, "Everything about this scene was unnecessary."

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho was Prabhas' first release post the success of Baahubali: The Conclusion. The action film also featured Shraddha Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and Evelyn Sharma among others in pivotal roles.

Upon its release, Saaho received a lukewarm response from critics. However, despite a negative critical reception, the film performed well at the ticket window.

Well, both Prabhas and the Saaho team haven't yet reacted to the viral clip and online trolling.

Coming back to Adipurush, the magnum opus is based on the epic Ramayana and is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 12, 2023. As per the latest buzz, the makers are likely to postpone the film's release after the terrible response to the teaser. However, an official announcement is still awaited. Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh are also playing key roles in it.

Besides Adipurush, Prabhas' lineup also includes biggies like Salaar, Spirit, and Project K. Written and directed by the KGF helmer Prashanth Neel, Salaar features Shruti Haasan as the leading lady. The action thriller is expected to release next year.

Nag Ashwin's Project K is also counted among the most-awaited films of 2023. Besides Prabhas, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani.

Lastly, Spirit is being helmed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga.